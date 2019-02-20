News Headlines..Views...Debates...Social Media

Afternoon News Headlines (February 20, 2019)

By TNI Bureau
240

TNI Bureau:  Dear Readers! Here are the Afternoon News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

—   A Class 10 student kidnapped and raped in Ramagiri police station area of Gajapati district today.

—   State government directs college authorities not to allow lecturers to take leave during Plus Two Exam 2019 in Odisha.

—   Yogi Adityanath addresses BJP’s booth level workers of 5 Lok Sabha constituencies – Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Balangir & Nabarangpur in Karyakarta Samabesh at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi dist.

—   Bomikhal Flyover in Bhubaneswar to open for public today.

—   Odisha Crime Branch to probe seizure of Rs 10.90 crore from car in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district which was on its way to Agra from Cuttack.

—   Odisha CM inaugurates a slew of projects and lays foundation stone for projects worth Rs 271 Cr in Puri district.

—   Constitution Bench to hear Ayodhya land dispute on February 26, 2019. The Bench to be headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

Related Posts

Evening News Headlines (February 20, 2019)

Morning News Headlines (February 20, 2019)

—   Curfew relaxation extended till 3:00 pm today in Jammu; Internet services have been restored at 2G Speed.

—   India and Saudi Arabia issue a joint statement in New Delhi.

—   Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman assures India of cooperation in tackling terror.

—   Supreme Court asks Anil Ambani to pay Rs 453 cr to Ericsson India within 4 weeks or face 3 months jail.

—   FM Arun Jaitley chairs the 33rd GST council meeting through video conferencing.

—   Harsh Vardhan Shringla, ambassador of India to the USA, meets Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi.

—   Enforcement Directorate conducts raids at locations of Ravi Parthasarathy, former chairman of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) in Mumbai.

—   Russia will support India in UN security council to declare Masood Azhar as global terrorist.

—   There are chances that the India-Pakistan World Cup clash will be discussed on the sidelines of ICC meeting to be held in Dubai from 27th February: ICC sources.

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.