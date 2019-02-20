Afternoon News Headlines (February 20, 2019)
TNI Bureau: Dear Readers! Here are the Afternoon News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.
— A Class 10 student kidnapped and raped in Ramagiri police station area of Gajapati district today.
— State government directs college authorities not to allow lecturers to take leave during Plus Two Exam 2019 in Odisha.
— Yogi Adityanath addresses BJP’s booth level workers of 5 Lok Sabha constituencies – Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Balangir & Nabarangpur in Karyakarta Samabesh at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi dist.
— Bomikhal Flyover in Bhubaneswar to open for public today.
— Odisha Crime Branch to probe seizure of Rs 10.90 crore from car in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district which was on its way to Agra from Cuttack.
— Odisha CM inaugurates a slew of projects and lays foundation stone for projects worth Rs 271 Cr in Puri district.
— Constitution Bench to hear Ayodhya land dispute on February 26, 2019. The Bench to be headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi.
— Curfew relaxation extended till 3:00 pm today in Jammu; Internet services have been restored at 2G Speed.
— India and Saudi Arabia issue a joint statement in New Delhi.
— Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman assures India of cooperation in tackling terror.
— Supreme Court asks Anil Ambani to pay Rs 453 cr to Ericsson India within 4 weeks or face 3 months jail.
— FM Arun Jaitley chairs the 33rd GST council meeting through video conferencing.
— Harsh Vardhan Shringla, ambassador of India to the USA, meets Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi.
— Enforcement Directorate conducts raids at locations of Ravi Parthasarathy, former chairman of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) in Mumbai.
— Russia will support India in UN security council to declare Masood Azhar as global terrorist.
— There are chances that the India-Pakistan World Cup clash will be discussed on the sidelines of ICC meeting to be held in Dubai from 27th February: ICC sources.
