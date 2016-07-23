Editorial 

What Budhia Singh wants? Let him Decide!

Sagar

Some leading newspapers in Odisha have launched a tirade against Viacom18, which has produced the movie, ‘Budhia Singh: Born to Run’ and accused it of hijacking/abducting the running sensation for the promotion of their movie. But, the question remains who really bothered for Budhia Singh over the last few years?

After the brutal murder of Budhia’s coach and mentor Biranchi Das in 2008, Budhia was left in the lurch. Rather, his talent was “hijacked” by the government itself. Although he was put into the sports hostel, he was deprived of what he was getting earlier – whether it’s proper food, facilities or freedom to choose his distance/event.

Budhia shot into a fame as a marathon runner, but he was asked to run for short distance. His talent went in waste. He felt suffocated. But, neither the government nor these media houses bothered to raise voice for him. Today, some people are shedding crocodile tears just because of business interests.

We must appreciate Viacom18 for giving the benefits to Budhia, which he did not get from our own people. Commercial interest is not a sin; so, why single out Viacom18 for this? Let Budhia choose his own destiny. Nobody can dictate the terms.

Sagar

Sagar Satapathy is the Editor of The News Insight.

