Evening News Headlines (February 20, 2019)

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau:  Dear Readers! Here are the Evening News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

—   18-year-old tiger ‘Roshan’ dies due to illness in Nandan Kanan Zoo.

—   Bomikhal flyover in Bhubaneswar inaugurated by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today.

—   Utkal University postpones Exams that were to be held tomorrow in view Odisha bandh called by Navnirman Krishak Sangathan.

—   Won’t disturb movement of Matric Examinees & Question carrying vehicles: Navnirman Krishak Sangathan.

—   5 year-old boy hacked to death y neighbour at Valiapadar village in Rayagada district over a domestic feud.

—   Maoist leader Sabyasachi Panda acquitted in 2 cases due to absence of evidence.

—   Odisha CM sanctioned CMRF funds to applicants for treatment of critical ailments.

—   One army jawan dead, 5 others still trapped after an avalanche hit them in Namgya region of Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

—   National Investigation Agency re-registered case related to Pulwama Terrorist Attack: NIA.

—   9 Lakh classrooms will have Digital Blackboards by 2022: Prakash Javadekar.

—   6-year-old trapped in 200-feet-deep borewell near Pune.

—   Rajasthan: Pakistani prisoner Shakar Ullah found dead today in Jaipur Central Jail; Jaipur Jail IG Rupinder Singh says, “he was lodged here since 2011 and died following a brawl with other inmates.”

—   Pakistan Government spokesperson’s personal Twitter account suspended.

—   New Zealand becomes first country in the world to pass a motion in their Parliament, condemning Pulwama Attack.

—   Amit Panghal, Nikhat Zareen and Meena Kumari Devi claimed gold at prestigious Strandja Boxing Championship held in Bulgaria.

