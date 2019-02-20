Evening News Headlines (February 20, 2019)
TNI Bureau: Dear Readers! Here are the Evening News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.
— 18-year-old tiger ‘Roshan’ dies due to illness in Nandan Kanan Zoo.
— Bomikhal flyover in Bhubaneswar inaugurated by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today.
— Utkal University postpones Exams that were to be held tomorrow in view Odisha bandh called by Navnirman Krishak Sangathan.
— Won’t disturb movement of Matric Examinees & Question carrying vehicles: Navnirman Krishak Sangathan.
— 5 year-old boy hacked to death y neighbour at Valiapadar village in Rayagada district over a domestic feud.
— Maoist leader Sabyasachi Panda acquitted in 2 cases due to absence of evidence.
— Odisha CM sanctioned CMRF funds to applicants for treatment of critical ailments.
— One army jawan dead, 5 others still trapped after an avalanche hit them in Namgya region of Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.
— National Investigation Agency re-registered case related to Pulwama Terrorist Attack: NIA.
— 9 Lakh classrooms will have Digital Blackboards by 2022: Prakash Javadekar.
— 6-year-old trapped in 200-feet-deep borewell near Pune.
— Rajasthan: Pakistani prisoner Shakar Ullah found dead today in Jaipur Central Jail; Jaipur Jail IG Rupinder Singh says, “he was lodged here since 2011 and died following a brawl with other inmates.”
— Pakistan Government spokesperson’s personal Twitter account suspended.
— New Zealand becomes first country in the world to pass a motion in their Parliament, condemning Pulwama Attack.
— Amit Panghal, Nikhat Zareen and Meena Kumari Devi claimed gold at prestigious Strandja Boxing Championship held in Bulgaria.
