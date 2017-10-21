Afternoon News Headlines (October 21, 2017)
– Met predicts heavy rain in most parts of Odisha in next 12 hrs.
– One killed on being suspicion of police informer in Lahidi village during bandh by Maoists.
– Traffic restrictions to be imposed in Cuttack from 8 AM tomorrow for Kali Puja Idol Immersion Ceremony.
– J&K: One porter injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Kamal Koot area of Uri sector.
– Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu on Friday undergoes angiography at AIIMS in New Delhi, stent placed.
– Missing Pakistani journalist Zeenat Shahzadi, abducted while helping Indian prisoner in Pakistan’s jail, rescued after 2 years.
– Somalia attack: Death toll in Mogadishu bombing rises to 358.
– IS claims responsibility for Afghan mosque attack.