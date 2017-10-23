Monday, October 23, 2017
Latest:

New, View Analysis

The News Insight (TNI) is an English Fortnightly with strong Digital presence on the Web.

News Headlines 

Afternoon News Headlines (October 23, 2017)

TNI Bureau , , , , ,

– Odisha Cabinet approves 3 proposals including Bijepur Lift Irrigation project.

– Koraput gang-rape victim brings allegations against police, says forced to tell lie.

– Minister Dama Rout says BJD ready for alliance with Congress.

– Odisha Govt sets new rules; Class-X students to appear Matric exam in other schools.

– TTV Dinakaran announces to contest in RK Nagar bypoll.

– Unitech matter: Supreme Court fixed the matter for further hearing on October 30.

– Indian Hockey team arrives in Delhi after winning Asia Cup Hockey.

– BCCI announces teams for T20s against New Zealand, Tests against Lanka; Ashish Nehra to play only the first t20 match of the series.

Related Posts

Comments

comments

You May Also Like

BJP to hold Nationwide ‘Jail Bharo’ Protest on June 22

TNI Bureau 0

Supreme Court stays Ashis Nandy’s arrest

TNI Bureau 0

SC restrains Italian Envoy from leaving India

TNI Bureau 0