Afternoon News Headlines (October 23, 2017)
– Odisha Cabinet approves 3 proposals including Bijepur Lift Irrigation project.
– Koraput gang-rape victim brings allegations against police, says forced to tell lie.
– Minister Dama Rout says BJD ready for alliance with Congress.
– Odisha Govt sets new rules; Class-X students to appear Matric exam in other schools.
– TTV Dinakaran announces to contest in RK Nagar bypoll.
– Unitech matter: Supreme Court fixed the matter for further hearing on October 30.
– Indian Hockey team arrives in Delhi after winning Asia Cup Hockey.
– BCCI announces teams for T20s against New Zealand, Tests against Lanka; Ashish Nehra to play only the first t20 match of the series.