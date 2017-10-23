Afternoon News Headlines (October 23, 2017)

– Odisha Cabinet approves 3 proposals including Bijepur Lift Irrigation project.

– Koraput gang-rape victim brings allegations against police, says forced to tell lie.

– Minister Dama Rout says BJD ready for alliance with Congress.

– Odisha Govt sets new rules; Class-X students to appear Matric exam in other schools.

– TTV Dinakaran announces to contest in RK Nagar bypoll.

– Unitech matter: Supreme Court fixed the matter for further hearing on October 30.

– Indian Hockey team arrives in Delhi after winning Asia Cup Hockey.

– BCCI announces teams for T20s against New Zealand, Tests against Lanka; Ashish Nehra to play only the first t20 match of the series.

