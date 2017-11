TNI Bureau: Hyderabad-based biker Sana Iqbal who rode 38,000 kms across India and inspired many against committing suicide, was killed in a car accident yesterday. Sana’s mother has alleged foul play and called it a “murder”. She claimed Sana’s husband was involved in the murder.

Nadeem, Sana’s husband who was driving the car rammed into an electric pole. She died on the spot, while her husband had two broken ribs.

