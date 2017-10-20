Monday, October 23, 2017
Evening News Headlines (October 20, 2017)

– IMD predicts heavy rain across Odisha in next 24 hours.

– BJD slams Dharmendra Pradhan of providing misinformation to people; claims CM Naveen wrote to centre in 2009 for PNG.

– Polavaram multipurpose project will not stop, says  Andhra Pradesh.

– PM Modi may visit Odisha in November to inaugurate Talcher fertiliser revival work, Dharmendra Pradhan informs.

– BSF Commandant Deepak Mondal who was attacked by smugglers in border area of Tripura has succumbed to his injuries.

– J&K: Terrorists hurl grenade at the house of MLA Mushtaq Ahmad in Tral, no injuries reported.

– Over 500 longdistance trains to run quicker from next month.

– Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Mother of convict AG Perarivalan requests TN CM’s intervention for further extention of his parole.

