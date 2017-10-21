Evening News Headlines (October 21, 2017)

– Anganwadi workers put stir on hold, to join duty on October 23.

– Odisha CM inaugurates Govt Medical College & Hospital (MCH) building in Bolangir.

– Puri Bar Association calls for 12-hour Puri bandh on Tuesday protesting Puri lawyer murder.

– At least 15 cadets killed, 4 wounded in Kabul Military Academy attack.

– Pakistan High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood meets External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

– Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat on behalf of President Kovind presented ‘President’s Standard’ to 47 Armoured Regiment in Jammu.

– Aligarh: 24 houses gutted by fire in a slum colony near Delhi Gate.

– Sibi George appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Switzerland.

