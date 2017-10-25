India beat New Zealand in 2nd ODI; level Series 1-1

TNI Bureau: India registered a comprehensive six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second ODI in Pune to level the series 1-1 with one match to go. New Zealand had posted 230/9 in 50 overs. Latham 38, Nicholls 42 and Grandhomme 41 were the top contributors. Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/45, Bumrah 2/38 and Chahal 2/36 were the top wicket-takers for India.

Chasing a victory target of 231, India lost Rohit Sharma lost early. But, Shikhar Dhawan 68 and Dinesh Karthik 64* played it safe and took India to victory. India reached 232/4 in 46 overs.

