Morning News Headlines (October 21, 2017)

– Maoist bandh in 5 districts demanding arrest of Kunduli gang rape accused; Normal life came to standstill.

– Bolangir district BJD Secretary Ashok Dora resigns.

– Rain likely to occur at most parts of Odisha during next 12 hours: Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

– Police Commemoration Day observed in India today; Home Minister pays homage to Police Martyrs.

– UP: RSS worker & local journalist Rajesh Mishra shot dead in Ghazipur’s Karanda.

– Maharashtra: Death toll rises to 11 in Sangli truck accident.

– Patna Zoo Soil scam: Bihar Govt hands over investigation to vigilance dept.

– Delhi Metro Blue Line: disruption occurred in services due to a technical glitch.

Comments

comments