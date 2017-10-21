Morning News Headlines (October 21, 2017)
– Maoist bandh in 5 districts demanding arrest of Kunduli gang rape accused; Normal life came to standstill.
– Bolangir district BJD Secretary Ashok Dora resigns.
– Rain likely to occur at most parts of Odisha during next 12 hours: Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.
– Police Commemoration Day observed in India today; Home Minister pays homage to Police Martyrs.
– UP: RSS worker & local journalist Rajesh Mishra shot dead in Ghazipur’s Karanda.
– Maharashtra: Death toll rises to 11 in Sangli truck accident.
– Patna Zoo Soil scam: Bihar Govt hands over investigation to vigilance dept.
– Delhi Metro Blue Line: disruption occurred in services due to a technical glitch.