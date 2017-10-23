Morning News Headlines (October 23, 2017)

– 1817 Paika rebellion to be mentioned as First War of Independence: HRD Minister.

– Rakesh Asthana appointed as CBI Special Director; Odisha-cadre IPS Gurbachan Singh appointed as Special Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB).

– Young Odia Mountaineer Lalu Prasad from Kalahandi dist dies after trekking in Manali on Sunday.

– Police to produce Honeypreet Insan in Haryana’s Panchkula court, today.

– PM Modi inaugurates ferry service in Gujarat.

– UGC decision may reduce SC/ST, OBC faculty posts.

– Hockey: India beat Malaysia 2-1 to clinch Asia Cup Title.

– Denmark Open: Kidambi Srikanth wins third Super Series title.

