Morning News Headlines (October 23, 2017)
– 1817 Paika rebellion to be mentioned as First War of Independence: HRD Minister.
– Rakesh Asthana appointed as CBI Special Director; Odisha-cadre IPS Gurbachan Singh appointed as Special Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB).
– Young Odia Mountaineer Lalu Prasad from Kalahandi dist dies after trekking in Manali on Sunday.
– Police to produce Honeypreet Insan in Haryana’s Panchkula court, today.
– PM Modi inaugurates ferry service in Gujarat.
– UGC decision may reduce SC/ST, OBC faculty posts.
– Hockey: India beat Malaysia 2-1 to clinch Asia Cup Title.
– Denmark Open: Kidambi Srikanth wins third Super Series title.