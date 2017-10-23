Monday, October 23, 2017
Morning News Headlines (October 23, 2017)

TNI Bureau , , , , ,

–  1817 Paika rebellion to be mentioned as First War of Independence: HRD Minister.

–  Rakesh Asthana appointed as CBI Special Director; Odisha-cadre IPS Gurbachan Singh appointed as Special Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB).

–  Young Odia Mountaineer Lalu Prasad from Kalahandi dist dies after trekking in Manali on Sunday.

–  Police to produce Honeypreet Insan in Haryana’s Panchkula court, today.

–  PM Modi inaugurates ferry service in Gujarat.

–  UGC decision may reduce SC/ST, OBC faculty posts.

–  Hockey: India beat Malaysia 2-1 to clinch Asia Cup Title.

–  Denmark Open: Kidambi Srikanth wins third Super Series title.

