Afternoon News Headlines (August 3, 2017)

— Odisha State Cooperative Bank ex-AGM charged with loan fraud sent to jail for 14 days.

— Notorious criminal Babu Naik injured in police encounter near Bhanjanagar.

— Supreme Court refuses to stay plea on NOTA option in upcoming Rajya Sabha poll in Gujarat.

— MPs from all parties of Telugu States, Andhra Pradesh & Teleangana meett NDA’s vice presidential candidate Venkaiah Naidu in Delhi.

— Jammu and Kashmir and PoK authorities agree to resume cross-LoC travel and trade from next week.

— Tanveer Hussain, a Indian athlete from Kashmir indicted on sexual abuse charge in US.

— Cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara & Harmanpreet Kaur to get Arjuna Awards; Former Hockey India captain Sardar Singh & Indian Paralympic javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.

