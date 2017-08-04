Afternoon News Headlines (August 4, 2017)

— Orissa High Court grants conditional bail to Sarathi alias Santosh Raul, asks him not to go to Barimula ashram in Kendrapara.

— Karnataka: Hindi signboards removed by authorities from metro stations in Bengaluru.

— Gujarat: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi meets locals in flood-hit Banaskantha.

— Samajwadi Party MLC Sarojini Agarwal resigns from the party, joins BJP.

— Arms Act case: Salman appears in Jodhpur court; next hearing on October 5.

— Mumbai: Actor Dilip Kumar is being treated for kidney problems in Lilavati Hospital.

— Cabinet of new Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi sworn in today.

— By The News Insight

