Afternoon News Headlines (August 5, 2017)
— Newborn sold in Kendrapara rescued in Cuttack; 4 persons including Surya Nursing home owner, ASHA worker arrested by Kendrapara police.
— Chhattisgarh: 2 Naxals arrested by DRG and ITBP in Narayanpur district.
— Vice-Presidential Election: Venkaiah Naidu confident of victory, 90.83% voting till 1 PM.
— 5, including 4 Spanish nationals killed in a road accident in Chittoor of Andhra Pradesh early morning
— Aadhaar made mandatory for registration of death from October 1.
— All 6 TMC MLAs from Tripura meet Amit Shah, want to join BJP unconditionally.
— UN to vote on US bid to slash North Korea exports over Missile tests.
— India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 3: Sri Lanka are 118 for 1 at tea.
