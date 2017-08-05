Afternoon News Headlines (August 5, 2017)

— Newborn sold in Kendrapara rescued in Cuttack; 4 persons including Surya Nursing home owner, ASHA worker arrested by Kendrapara police.

— Chhattisgarh: 2 Naxals arrested by DRG and ITBP in Narayanpur district.

— Vice-Presidential Election: Venkaiah Naidu confident of victory, 90.83% voting till 1 PM.

— 5, including 4 Spanish nationals killed in a road accident in Chittoor of Andhra Pradesh early morning

— Aadhaar made mandatory for registration of death from October 1.

— All 6 TMC MLAs from Tripura meet Amit Shah, want to join BJP unconditionally.

— UN to vote on US bid to slash North Korea exports over Missile tests.

— India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 3: Sri Lanka are 118 for 1 at tea.

