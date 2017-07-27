Afternoon News Headlines (July 27, 2017)

— Flood alerts issued for Kendrapara, Jajpur, Balasore & Dhenkanal districts in Odisha.

— Odisha CM pays homage to Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam; Publishes Gazette Notification renaming Wheeler Island as APJ Abdul Kalam Island.

— Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra arrives in New Delhi to meet Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi.

— 11 more sheeps killed by mysterious animal in Rayankpatna village in Jagatsinghpur.

— PM Modi inaugurates Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam memorial at Pei Karumbu, Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu.

— Bihar: Nitish Kumar to prove his majority in a special session of the Assembly tomorrow.

— J&K: 3 terrorists killed as Indian Army foils infiltration bid in Gurez sector.

— Former Karnataka Chief Minister N. Dharam Singh dies at 80.

— India vs Sri Lanka 1st test Day 2: India all out for 600 (Dhawan 190, Pujara 153).

