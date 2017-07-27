News Updates 

Afternoon News Headlines (July 27, 2017)

TNI Bureau , , , ,

— Flood alerts issued for Kendrapara, Jajpur, Balasore & Dhenkanal districts in Odisha.

— Odisha CM pays homage to Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam; Publishes Gazette Notification renaming Wheeler Island as APJ Abdul Kalam Island.

— Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra arrives in New Delhi to meet Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi.

— 11 more sheeps killed by mysterious animal in Rayankpatna village in Jagatsinghpur.

— PM Modi inaugurates Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam memorial at Pei Karumbu, Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu.

— Bihar: Nitish Kumar to prove his majority in a special session of the Assembly tomorrow.

— J&K: 3 terrorists killed as Indian Army foils infiltration bid in Gurez sector.

— Former Karnataka Chief Minister N. Dharam Singh dies at 80.

— India vs Sri Lanka 1st test Day 2: India all out for 600 (Dhawan 190, Pujara 153).

— By The News Insight

Related Post

Comments

comments

News Updates More

Morning News Headlines (July 28, 2017)
NewsNight Headlines (July 27, 2017)
Evening News Headlines (July 27, 2017)
Afternoon News Headlines (July 27, 2017)
Morning News Headlines (July 27, 2017)

Sports More

Ministry approves financial Assistance of Rs.40 lakh to Chain Singh, Shooter
Ministry approves financial assistance of Rs.30 lakh to Boxer Sumit Sangwan
Sports Ministry approves financial assistance to Seema Antil Punia
Sports Ministry approves funds to Boxer Vikas Krishan
National School Games to be Organised at Four to Five venues every year

Women More

Home Ministry approves Enhancement of representation of women in CAPFs
Centre sanctions funds for 24/7 Women Helpline in States
Measures taken to check Matrimonial Fraud
5 Reasons Why Modern Woman wants a Footmat
402 Government Industrial Training Institutes exclusively for Women
Copyright © 2017 The News Insight. All rights reserved.
Theme: ColorMag by ThemeGrill. Powered by WordPress.
© COPYRIGHT @ THENEWSINSIGHT