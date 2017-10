Afternoon News Headlines (October 7, 2017)

— Congress leader & Barpali NAC Vice Chairman Pradyumna Tripathy to join BJD tomorrow.

— EOW arrests Rojalin Mallick, director of Surya Nirman Resources Pvt Limited for duping Rs 2 crore from investors.

— 21 students taken ill after consuming mid-day meals at Kodibhanga UP school in Dhenkanal.

— Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ film director Kundan Shah passes away of heart attack. He was 69.

— PM Modi lays foundation stone of the bridge between Okha and Bet Dwarka in Gujarat.

— Gujarat: 15 bombs recovered from Dariapur earlier today morning.

— Head of Swedish journalist Kim Wall is found, two months after she disappeared on trip with Danish submariner.

Comments

comments