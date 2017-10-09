Afternoon News Headlines (October 9, 2017)
— Mahanadi Row: Centre apprises Supreme Court about issuance of notification for Mahanadi tribunal by November 19.
— West Bengal: 23 domestic flights diverted due to strong crosswinds; 6 Kolkata bound Indigo flights make emergency landing at Bhubaneswar.
— Terrorist Abdul Karim Tunda pronounced guilty in 1996 Sonipat bomb blast case by Sonipat Court.
— Baramulla terrorist attack: JeM terrorist Khalid killed by security forces in Ladoora.
— 2002 Godhra train burning case: Gujarat High Court commutes death sentence to 11 convicts into life imprisonment.