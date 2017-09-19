Afternoon News Headlines (September 19, 2017)

— MeT Dept predicts heavy rain in next 24 hours in Odisha.

— Odisha CM convenes high level party meeting after arrest of MLA Pravat Biswal.

— Gurugram Police ASI Naresh Yadav shot dead at his residence.

— India seeks probe into nuclear links between Pakistan, North Korea.

— Congress VP Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting in New York tomorrow.

— Sushma Swaraj meets counterparts from five nations in New York.

— US resumes premium processing Of H-1B visas.

