Afternoon News Headlines (September 19, 2017)
— MeT Dept predicts heavy rain in next 24 hours in Odisha.
— Odisha CM convenes high level party meeting after arrest of MLA Pravat Biswal.
— Gurugram Police ASI Naresh Yadav shot dead at his residence.
— India seeks probe into nuclear links between Pakistan, North Korea.
— Congress VP Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting in New York tomorrow.
— Sushma Swaraj meets counterparts from five nations in New York.
— US resumes premium processing Of H-1B visas.