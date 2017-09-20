Afternoon News Headlines (September 20, 2017)
— Dengue death toll rises to 4 at SCB Medical College and Hospital.
— BJD activists clash with police in front of CBI office in Bhubaneswar; Section-144 imposed.
— Kamakhyanagar College in Dhenkanal declared sine die following violence.
— Punjab & Haryana High Court refuses to stay the arrests of Ryan International School trustees.
— More than 600 skeletons found buried inside Dera headquarters.
— 2 terrorists killed by BSF at Punjab border; Pakistan SIM card, cash found.
— Mexico earthquake death toll rises to 248.