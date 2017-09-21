Afternoon News Headlines (September 21, 2017)
— Poll violence in Cuttack MS Law College; declared sine die.
— CBI arrested 5 including former Orissa High Court judge IM Quddusi in bribery case.
— Chhattisgarh: 1 naxal killed in an encounter with police in Sukma’s Pidmel area.
— Terrorists opened fire in Tral area; 2 civilians died, 7 CRPF personnel injured.
— Day after Tripura journalist Shantanu Bhowmik killed, Section 144 imposed in Agartala.
— Rajasthan Godman Jagadguru Falahari Maharaj booked for rape of a law student.
— Arvind Kejriwal, Kamal Hasan to meet for lunch.