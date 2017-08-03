Evening News Headlines (August 3, 2017)

— AAP Odisha holds demonstration in Bhubaneswar against Central Govt’s decision to phase out LPG Subsidy by March 2018.

— Vimsar standoff: Junior Doctors’ Association puts stir on hold.

— Mahendra Swain murder case: State Govt moves Supreme Court challenging bail of Mahima Mishra.

— RJD leaders arrive to meet JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav at his residence in Delhi.

— MIT study: 1.5bn people in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh may face deadly heat waves in next few decades due to climate change.

— India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: India 344/3 at stumps on day 1; Rahane 103*, Pujara 128*.

— Odisha Cricket Association expresses its inability over hosting India-New Zealand T20 match on November 4 due to Balijatra.

— By The News Insight

Comments

comments