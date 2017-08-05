Evening News Headlines (August 5, 2017)

— Fire mishap at Pal Heights owner Satpal Singh’s house: Child Welfare Committee asks childli ne to probe the death of minor domestic help Tanu Das.

— Counting for Vice Presidential Elections begins.

— Chabahar Port likely to be operational by 2018, says Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

— Haryana: Son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala among 2 arrested for stalking girl.

— 3 teenaged school boys drown at Dadar beach in Mumbai.

— Dutee Chand fails to qualify for semis at World Athletics Championships.

— India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 3: Sri Lanka 209 for 2 at stumps.

