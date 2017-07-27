News Updates 

Evening News Headlines (July 27, 2017)

TNI Bureau , , , ,

— Odisha BJP delegation led by Sambit Patra meets Election Commission, seeks CM Naveen Patnaik’s Disqualification as MLA.

— Enforcement Directorate registers money laundering case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Family.

— National Security Advisor Ajit Doval meets his Chinese Counterpart Yang Jiechi at BRICS NSAs meeting in Beijing.

— Gujarat: Indian Navy continues rescue and relief operations in Jamnagar.

— Cabinet clears minimum wage code bill; 4 crore employees likely to get benefits.

— Gujarat: Congress MLA Balwantsinh Rajput & 2 other MLAs join BJP.

— Andhra Pradesh Govt appoints P V Sindhu as Group I officer.

— Virender Sehwag, PT Usha named in 12-member Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award committee.

— India vs Sri Lanka 1st test Day 2: Sri Lanka end second day of first Test at 154 for 5.

— By The News Insight

Related Post

Comments

comments

News Updates More

Morning News Headlines (July 28, 2017)
NewsNight Headlines (July 27, 2017)
Evening News Headlines (July 27, 2017)
Afternoon News Headlines (July 27, 2017)
Morning News Headlines (July 27, 2017)

Sports More

Ministry approves financial Assistance of Rs.40 lakh to Chain Singh, Shooter
Ministry approves financial assistance of Rs.30 lakh to Boxer Sumit Sangwan
Sports Ministry approves financial assistance to Seema Antil Punia
Sports Ministry approves funds to Boxer Vikas Krishan
National School Games to be Organised at Four to Five venues every year

Women More

Home Ministry approves Enhancement of representation of women in CAPFs
Centre sanctions funds for 24/7 Women Helpline in States
Measures taken to check Matrimonial Fraud
5 Reasons Why Modern Woman wants a Footmat
402 Government Industrial Training Institutes exclusively for Women
Copyright © 2017 The News Insight. All rights reserved.
Theme: ColorMag by ThemeGrill. Powered by WordPress.
© COPYRIGHT @ THENEWSINSIGHT