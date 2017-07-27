Evening News Headlines (July 27, 2017)

— Odisha BJP delegation led by Sambit Patra meets Election Commission, seeks CM Naveen Patnaik’s Disqualification as MLA.

— Enforcement Directorate registers money laundering case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Family.

— National Security Advisor Ajit Doval meets his Chinese Counterpart Yang Jiechi at BRICS NSAs meeting in Beijing.

— Gujarat: Indian Navy continues rescue and relief operations in Jamnagar.

— Cabinet clears minimum wage code bill; 4 crore employees likely to get benefits.

— Gujarat: Congress MLA Balwantsinh Rajput & 2 other MLAs join BJP.

— Andhra Pradesh Govt appoints P V Sindhu as Group I officer.

— Virender Sehwag, PT Usha named in 12-member Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award committee.

— India vs Sri Lanka 1st test Day 2: Sri Lanka end second day of first Test at 154 for 5.

