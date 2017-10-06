Evening News Headlines (October 6, 2017)
— Odisha CM announces construction of 7-storey building for Habisyalis from next year in Puri.
— VVPAT (Voter-verified Paper Audit Trail) machine along with EVMs to be used during Bijepur bypoll.
— Class X board exams to be reintroduced; pass-fail system for Class V & Class VIII: Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.
— Aadhaar now made compulsory for post office savings; last date December 31.
— Arun Jaitley to attend US-India Business Council meet in New York on 9 October.
— Govt revokes GST notification on gems and jewelry.
— EC adjourns hearing in AIADMK two-leave symbol dispute case for 13 October.