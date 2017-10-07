Evening News Headlines (October 7, 2017)

— No VAT reduction on petrol, diesel: Odisha Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera.

— Chhatrapur councillor murder: 2 more accused arrested; total number of arrests rises to 15.

— J&K: One security official injured by a terrorist in Anantnag.

— Gujarat High Court to announce verdict in Godhra train burning case on Monday.

— Around 54,000 petrol pumps across India to remain closed on 13th October over various demands.

— 1st T20I: India win the toss and elect to bowl first against Australia in Ranchi.

— Simona Halep new world number one tennis player after reaching China Open final.

