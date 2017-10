Evening News Headlines (October 9, 2017)

— IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm in next 24 hours in Odisha.

— Odisha Govt promulgates ESMA to prohibit strike in Talcher coal field area.

— Shopian encounter: One Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist Abid killed in encounter between security forces & terrorists.

— No intention to change names of BHU, AMU, Says HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.

— Tata Group to exit telecom sector amidst growing losses.

— Nawaz Sharif to be indicted on Oct 13, daughter, son-in-law get bail in Panama Papers case.

— Richard Thaler wins 2017 Nobel prize in economics.

Comments

comments