Evening News Headlines (September 18, 2017)

— BJP to hold demonstration in SP offices tomorrow across Odisha against today’s violence during BJD hartal.

— Miscreants hurled bomb at Puri Samanta Chandra Sekhara Autonomous College, no damages reported.

— Odisha CM announces opening of 3 new cyber police stations at Rourkela, Sambalpur and Berhampur.

— Al-Qaeda terrorist Shumon Haq arrested in Delhi by special cell.

— CBI arrested Col AK Singh, Santosh kumar (LDC of Medical Council of India) in criminal conspiracy case.

— Rajasthan: Minor girl allegedly gangraped by her school director and teacher in Sikar’s Ajeetgarh, forced to undergo abortion.

— HM Rajnath Singh launches Welfare and Rehabilitation Board Mobile App for CAPF personnel, in New Delhi.

— EAM Sushma Swaraj attends India-Japan-US trilateral meet in New York.

