Evening News Headlines (September 19, 2017)
— Chit Fund Scam: CBI Court sent BJD MLA Pravat Ranjan Biswal to 5 days custody.
— BJD activists protest MLA Prabhat Biswal’s arrest, stage road blockade in front of CBI office.
— Ryan International School Gurgaon branch appoints new Principal and Vice-Principal.
— Dharmendra Pradhan to visit Astana on 19, 20 September; co-chair IGC meet in Kazakhstan.
— After Iqbal Kaskar, his two aides arrested in extortion case; sent to police custody for 8 days.
— Ex-Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela announces third front in Gujarat.