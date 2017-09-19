Evening News Headlines (September 19, 2017)

— Chit Fund Scam: CBI Court sent BJD MLA Pravat Ranjan Biswal to 5 days custody.

— BJD activists protest MLA Prabhat Biswal’s arrest, stage road blockade in front of CBI office.

— Ryan International School Gurgaon branch appoints new Principal and Vice-Principal.

— Dharmendra Pradhan to visit Astana on 19, 20 September; co-chair IGC meet in Kazakhstan.

— After Iqbal Kaskar, his two aides arrested in extortion case; sent to police custody for 8 days.

— Ex-Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela announces third front in Gujarat.

Comments

comments