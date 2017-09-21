Evening News Headlines (September 21, 2017)

— State Cabinet clears proposal to set up Handloom, Handicraft development council.

— Former Orissa HC Judge IM Quddusi and five others sent to four day police custody.

— Swaran Singh Salaria to be BJP’s candidate for Gurdaspur by-election.

— Senior Congress leader Narayan Rane resigns from the party.

— Supreme Court refuses to grant interim bail to Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra.

— Calcutta HC allows Durga idols’ immersion till 12am on all days including Muharram.

— Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu crash out of Japan Open Super Series.

