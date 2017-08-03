Morning News Headlines (August 3, 2017)

— 5 family members of Pal Heights Owner Satpal Singh, including child burnt alive at their Laxmi Sagar residence in Bhubaneswar.

— Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art to congratulate Team Deogarh for the first Open Defecation Free (ODF) district in Odisha.

— Two Army personnel, including an officer, killed in an attack by militants in Shopian district of Kashmir; Two militants killed in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

— Congress workers hold protest against IT raids on Karnataka Minister D. K. Shivakumar.

— Fodder Scam Case: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav appears at CBI Court in Ranchi.

— Christopher Wray sworn in as FBI director.

— China extends technical hold on US, France, UK- backed proposal to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as designated terrorist by UN.

