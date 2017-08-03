Morning News Headlines (August 3, 2017)
— 5 family members of Pal Heights Owner Satpal Singh, including child burnt alive at their Laxmi Sagar residence in Bhubaneswar.
— Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art to congratulate Team Deogarh for the first Open Defecation Free (ODF) district in Odisha.
— Two Army personnel, including an officer, killed in an attack by militants in Shopian district of Kashmir; Two militants killed in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
— Congress workers hold protest against IT raids on Karnataka Minister D. K. Shivakumar.
— Fodder Scam Case: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav appears at CBI Court in Ranchi.
— Christopher Wray sworn in as FBI director.
— China extends technical hold on US, France, UK- backed proposal to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as designated terrorist by UN.
