Morning News Headlines (August 4, 2017)
— Keonjhar: 64 CRPF battalion jawan dies while on duty in Telkoi.
— J&K: One militant of Hizbul Mujahideen gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district.
— 7th Pay Commission for Kendriya Vidyalaya employees approved.
— Gujarat Floods: flood-affected Banaskantha & Patan districts get Rs 1,500 crore relief package.
— Narada sting probe: West Bengal transport minister Subhendu Adhikari not to appear before the ED today, seeks more time.
— Mumbai: Singer Yash Wadali arrested late last night in connection with a molestation case filed against him.
— US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley to raise India’s bid for permanent seat in UN Security Council (UNSC).
— US Senate confirms 3 Indian-Americans to key Government positions.
