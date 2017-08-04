Morning News Headlines (August 4, 2017)

— Keonjhar: 64 CRPF battalion jawan dies while on duty in Telkoi.

— J&K: One militant of Hizbul Mujahideen gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district.

— 7th Pay Commission for Kendriya Vidyalaya employees approved.

— Gujarat Floods: flood-affected Banaskantha & Patan districts get Rs 1,500 crore relief package.

— Narada sting probe: West Bengal transport minister Subhendu Adhikari not to appear before the ED today, seeks more time.

— Mumbai: Singer Yash Wadali arrested late last night in connection with a molestation case filed against him.

— US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley to raise India’s bid for permanent seat in UN Security Council (UNSC).

— US Senate confirms 3 Indian-Americans to key Government positions.

— By The News Insight

Comments

comments