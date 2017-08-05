Morning News Headlines (August 5, 2017)
— Vimsar strike ends; Health Minister assures Rs 50 cr for infrastructure.
— J&K: 3 LeT militants killed in an encounter in Sopore area; Internet services snapped in Baramulla, all Government/private schools, colleges in Sopore closed today.
— Vice-Presidential election: MPs arrive to cast their votes in Parliament.
— BJP Sardhana MLA Sangeet Som detected with swine flu, admitted to hospital.
— Uttarakhand: Gangotri highway closed for traffic due to landslides in the area.
— IT raids at various premises of Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar continue.
— Bank of Baroda cuts savings rate by 0.50%.
— U.S. submits formal notice of withdrawal from Paris Agreement.
— By The News Insight