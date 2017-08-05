Morning News Headlines (August 5, 2017)

— Vimsar strike ends; Health Minister assures Rs 50 cr for infrastructure.

— J&K: 3 LeT militants killed in an encounter in Sopore area; Internet services snapped in Baramulla, all Government/private schools, colleges in Sopore closed today.

— Vice-Presidential election: MPs arrive to cast their votes in Parliament.

— BJP Sardhana MLA Sangeet Som detected with swine flu, admitted to hospital.

— Uttarakhand: Gangotri highway closed for traffic due to landslides in the area.

— IT raids at various premises of Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar continue.

— Bank of Baroda cuts savings rate by 0.50%.

— U.S. submits formal notice of withdrawal from Paris Agreement.

— By The News Insight

Comments

comments