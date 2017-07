Morning News Headlines (July 27, 2017)

— Rourkela: Water in Brahmani river crosses danger mark; Locals evacuated.

— Fire breaks out at Sports Emporium at Jayadev Vihar in Bhubaneswar last night; Sports equipments worth Rs 6 Crore gutted.

— Senior IAS officers to assess damage in 3 flood-affected districts of Rayagada, Jajpur and Bhadrak.

— Nitish Kumar sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar again; BJP leader Sushil Modi as Deputy CM.

— PM Modi to inaugurate Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s memorial at Pei Karumbu in Rameswaram on the second death anniversary of former President.

— Death toll reaches 123 in Gujarat floods.

— Donald Trump announces ban on transgender people in U.S. military.

— Sports Minister Vijay Goel felicitates Indian women’s cricket team in Delhi.

