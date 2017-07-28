Morning News Headlines (July 28, 2017)

— 4 more sheep killed, 2 injured by mysterious animal in Niali area.

— Al-Qaeda announces Kashmir cell; ex-Hizbul militant Zakir Musa to be chief in the troubled state.

— BJP President Amit Shah files nomination for Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat.

— Patna: CM Nitish Kumar & Deputy CM Sushil Modi reach Bihar assembly ahead of the floor test.

— NSA Ajit Doval meets top security officials of BRICS nations to discuss efforts in counter-terrorism.

— Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos ($90.6 billion) beats out Bill Gates ($90 billion) to become world’s richest person.

— U.S calls on NSG members to support India’s application.

