News Updates 

Morning News Headlines (July 28, 2017)

TNI Bureau , , , ,

— 4 more sheep killed, 2 injured by mysterious animal in Niali area.

— Al-Qaeda announces Kashmir cell; ex-Hizbul militant Zakir Musa to be chief in the troubled state.

— BJP President Amit Shah files nomination for Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat.

— Patna: CM Nitish Kumar & Deputy CM Sushil Modi reach Bihar assembly ahead of the floor test.

— NSA Ajit Doval meets top security officials of BRICS nations to discuss efforts in counter-terrorism.

— Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos ($90.6 billion) beats out Bill Gates ($90 billion) to become world’s richest person.

— U.S calls on NSG members to support India’s application.

— By The News Insight

Related Post

Comments

comments

News Updates More

Morning News Headlines (July 28, 2017)
NewsNight Headlines (July 27, 2017)
Evening News Headlines (July 27, 2017)
Afternoon News Headlines (July 27, 2017)
Morning News Headlines (July 27, 2017)

Sports More

Ministry approves financial Assistance of Rs.40 lakh to Chain Singh, Shooter
Ministry approves financial assistance of Rs.30 lakh to Boxer Sumit Sangwan
Sports Ministry approves financial assistance to Seema Antil Punia
Sports Ministry approves funds to Boxer Vikas Krishan
National School Games to be Organised at Four to Five venues every year

Women More

Home Ministry approves Enhancement of representation of women in CAPFs
Centre sanctions funds for 24/7 Women Helpline in States
Measures taken to check Matrimonial Fraud
5 Reasons Why Modern Woman wants a Footmat
402 Government Industrial Training Institutes exclusively for Women
Copyright © 2017 The News Insight. All rights reserved.
Theme: ColorMag by ThemeGrill. Powered by WordPress.
© COPYRIGHT @ THENEWSINSIGHT