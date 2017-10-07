Morning News Headlines (October 7, 2017)

— Odisha CM lays foundation for 7-storeyed Habisiali building at Puri which will provide accommodation to 2000 pilgrims; Directs completion in 1 year.

— Koraput: Section 144 imposed in Damanjodi after villagers protest Nalco boundary wall construction.

— Fuel tankers that caught fire last night at Butcher Island off Mumbai, fire in control.

— Delhi: Four women, security guard found dead in Shahdara’s Mansarovar Park.

— Uttar Pradesh: 6 dead after boat capsizes in Bahraich’s Saryu river in Behta.

— Himachal Pradesh: Congress Vice Pres Rahul Gandhi to address a public rally in Mandi.

