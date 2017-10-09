Morning News Headlines (October 9, 2017)

— Umerkote MLA Subash Gond hospitalised in Visakhapatnam following chest pain.

— J&K: One soldier lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Drang Village of Badgam.

— Supreme Court bans sale of firecrackers in New Delhi till November 1.

— Punjab & Haryana High Court admitted the appeals of the two rape victims seeking life imprisonment for Ram Rahim Singh.

— Gujarat High Court to announce verdict in the Godhra train burning case, today.

— At least 12 dead, scores missing as boat carrying Rohingyas capsized at the mouth of Naf River.

