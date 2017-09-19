Morning News Headlines (September 19, 2017)

— BJD MLA Prabhat Biswal arrested by CBI in Seashore chit fund scam.

— 3 arrested for harassing woman during Hak Pain Hartal.

— BJP stages demonstration in front of all SP offices today against violence during BJD hartal.

— PM Modi, FM Arun Jaitley to meet today to discuss economic affairs in the country.

— Hyderabad woman allegedly burnt to death by husband for failing to get MBBS seat.

— Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar arrested in extortion case.

— Amit Shah to arrive in Uttarakhand today, will conduct series of meetings in two-day visit.

— Ivanka Trump meets EAM Sushma Swaraj alongside UNGA session.

