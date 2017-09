Morning News Headlines (September 20, 2017)

— So far 9 persons arrested in connection with violence during BJD’s Hak Pain Hartal.

— Odisha to experience heavy rain due to low pressure in next 24 hours.

— Rs 389-crore dam collapses in Bihar a day before inauguration.

— Rajasthan teen, allegedly raped by school teachers, suffers brain damage after abortion.

— PM Modi to Flag off Varanasi-Vadodara Mahamana Express on September 22.

— Over 145 dead in powerful Mexico earthquake, more feared trapped.

— Stanislav Petrov, a former Soviet military officer who averted nuclear war, dies at 77.

