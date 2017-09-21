Morning News Headlines (September 21, 2017)

— Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to get its new building soon.

— Odisha Police files case against CBI for trying to enter Sitting Orissa HC judge’s house.

— Swimmers face bleak future as the Odisha Govt closed Kalinga Stadium pools.

— J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Arnia sector; India retaliates.

— Tripura journalist hacked to death after clashes break out between two groups.

— EAM Sushma Swaraj attended meeting of G4 countries in New York.

— Pakistan risks regional isolation, US aid cut, says US officials.

