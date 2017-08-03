NewsNight Headlines (August 3, 2017)
— MeT department predicts heavy rain in North Odisha in next 48 hours.
— Swine Flu cases rise to 18 in Odisha as 5 more persons tested positive.
— Opposition to move 2 privilege motions against EAM Sushma Swaraj in Rajya Sabha tomorrow.
— Riddhiraj Kumar, 10-year-Old NRI, donates prize money of Rs. 18,000 to Indian Army.
— The Indian Institute of Information Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2017 passed in Rajya Sabha; National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (Amendment) Bill, 2017 passed in Lok Sabha.
— Dehradun: All Govt and private schools to be closed tomorrow following heavy rain alert.
— Asha Bhosle records Odia song with singer & composer Shankar Mahadevan & granddaughter Zanai, she tweeted.
