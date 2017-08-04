NewsNight Headlines (August 4, 2017)

— RTI Activist Jayant Das sentenced 6 years jail for ‘Cyber Pronography’.

— Congress moves privilege motion against External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in RajyaSabha for allegedly misleading the House.

— Fire broke out in a bogie of Sushasan Express while it was stationed at Gwalior railway station.

— PM Modi released book titled ‘Tireless Voice Relentless Journey’ – A collection of speeches & articles of Venkaiah Naidu.

— Youth Congress holds protest against attack on Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s car in Gujarat.

— All schools and govt Anganwadi centres to be closed in Nainital district of Uttarakhand tomorrow following heavy rain alert.

— Switzerland plane crash at summer camp kills two teenagers and the pilot.

