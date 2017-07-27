NewsNight Headlines (July 27, 2017)
— CRPF Bhubaneswar celebrates 78th Raising Day today.
— Bihar Assembly to sit from 11 am tomorrow; Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to seek trust vote.
— UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2017 Results Declared, check at upsc.gov.in.
— 16 dead, 20 lakh affected in West Bengal floods.
— J&K: Terrorists fired upon a joint party of Army & Police in Shopian district’s Materbugh area.
— NIA summons Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s elder son Nayeem in connection with terror funding case.
— Iran has successfully tests Simorgh satellite carrier.
