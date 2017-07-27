News Updates 

NewsNight Headlines (July 27, 2017)

TNI Bureau , , ,

— CRPF Bhubaneswar celebrates 78th Raising Day today.

— Bihar Assembly to sit from 11 am tomorrow; Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to seek trust vote.

— UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2017 Results Declared, check at upsc.gov.in.

— 16 dead, 20 lakh affected in West Bengal floods.

— J&K: Terrorists fired upon a joint party of Army & Police in Shopian district’s Materbugh area.

— NIA summons Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s elder son Nayeem in connection with terror funding case.

— Iran has successfully tests Simorgh satellite carrier.

— By The News Insight

Related Post

Comments

comments

News Updates More

Morning News Headlines (July 28, 2017)
NewsNight Headlines (July 27, 2017)
Evening News Headlines (July 27, 2017)
Afternoon News Headlines (July 27, 2017)
Morning News Headlines (July 27, 2017)

Sports More

Ministry approves financial Assistance of Rs.40 lakh to Chain Singh, Shooter
Ministry approves financial assistance of Rs.30 lakh to Boxer Sumit Sangwan
Sports Ministry approves financial assistance to Seema Antil Punia
Sports Ministry approves funds to Boxer Vikas Krishan
National School Games to be Organised at Four to Five venues every year

Women More

Home Ministry approves Enhancement of representation of women in CAPFs
Centre sanctions funds for 24/7 Women Helpline in States
Measures taken to check Matrimonial Fraud
5 Reasons Why Modern Woman wants a Footmat
402 Government Industrial Training Institutes exclusively for Women
Copyright © 2017 The News Insight. All rights reserved.
Theme: ColorMag by ThemeGrill. Powered by WordPress.
© COPYRIGHT @ THENEWSINSIGHT