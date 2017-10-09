JSPL enshrines Temple in Angul Plant Township

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has built a magnificent temple inside Jindal Nagar, the township area of its 6 MTPA Steel Complex at Angul.

The enshrinement of the deities in the Temple was completed on October 09, 2017 after a weeklong Puja, Yagnya and other associated Vedic rituals performed uninterrupted by prominent Priests of Odisha.

Pujya Gurudev Shri Budhabapa (Babaji) blessed the occasion in presence of OP Jindal Groups’ Chairperson Emeritus Smt. Savitri Jindal and Chairperson of Oswal Group Smt. Aruna Oswal, Chairman of JSPL Shri Naveen Jindal and Co-Chairperson of JSPL Foundation Smt. Shallu Jindal & Padma Vibhushan Dr Raghunath Mohapatra were present during the Puja , Yangya and Purnahuti .

The grand Temple Complex is spread over 3.7 acres of land and took four years for completion. The main temple, made in Kalinga Style of Nagar Architecture is of 67 ft. height. Three types of stone – Porbandar stone from Gujarat, Markana Marble from Rajasthan and Khandolite from Odisha – has been used for the construction of the temple.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of JSPL Shri Naveen Jindal said, “Jagannath Cult is a way of life that encompasses multiple diversities of India. Lord Jagannath identifies Himself with the Mass. This Temple is dedicated to the People of Odisha, the local community and to my company employees and their families. I pray the almighty to shower his Divine Blessings for holistic prosperity of Odisha”.

Noted architect and sculptor Padma Vibhushan Shri Raghunath Mohapatra and Ahmedabad based temple architect Nikhil Sompura and others were associated in the erection of this majestic temple. External development and landscaping work has been done by Sudipto Ghosh.

The Temple hosts Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra, Lord Sudarshan, Goddess Mahalaxmi, Lord Balaji, Sri Vishwakarma, Goddess Durga, Lord Sriramchandra and Lord Shivshankar. A team of priests and Vedic ritual experts from Puri are being engaged for performing daily rituals of the deities.

“This plant has been built brick by brick by the Local Community who have always aspired to see a Temple of Lord Jagannath, the Divine Lord of the Universe inside the Township. I am only translating their desire with Blessings of the Lord. We hope this Temple will help in spreading spirituality and inner peace among people of Angul & Odisha,” said Smt. Shallu Jindal, Co-Chairperson of JSPL Foundation.

After completion of the Prana Pratistha Puja and Yangya, the temple is open for public on October 09, 2017. Thousands of devotees had first day Darshan of the deities and enjoyed mahaprasad.

Members of Jindal Mahila Smiti led by its President Smt Sujata Saraogi, the Women SHG members from the local community joined the Kalasha Yatra in large numbers on the day of inception of the ritual and continued their association for every day ritual with spiritual enthusiasm.

Among others Chhendipada MLA Shri Susanta Kumar Behera, Angul Municipality Chairman Shri Akshaya Kumar Samant, TAMDA Chairman Shri Shakti Prasad Patnaik, Angul Superintendent of Police Shri Brijesh Kumar Rai, Angul ADM Shri Srinibasa Behera, Angul Sub-Collector, Shri Saroj Kanta Mohanty, JSPL’s Director (Group HR) Rajeev Bhadauria, Executive Director & Location Head (Angul) Shri DK Saraogi, Head of Oman Unit Shri Sanjay Anand, EVP Damodar Mittal and thousands of Villagers from Periphery villages had darshan of the Deities in the temple.

