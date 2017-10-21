Monday, October 23, 2017
National symposium on ‘Paika Rebellion’ inaugurated in Delhi

TNI Bureau

In a bid to accord status to Paika Bidroha (Rebellion) of Odisha as the first struggle of Independence in National Level, the Culture Department, Government of Odisha has organised a two-day long National Symposium at India International Centre in Delhi.

The seminar was inaugurated by the Minister of Tourism & Culture, Odisha, Ashok Chandra Panda. Other dignitaries as Member of Rajya Sabha, A.V.Swami, Ex-Director General, I.C.C.R , Amarendra Khatua, Gandhian Thinker and Educationist , Dr. Bhagban Prakash, Member of Lok Sabha Prabhas Kumar Singh, JNU Professor Chintamani Mahapatra and many more were graced the occasion.

‘The Intellects’, a forum of intellectual in Delhi has come forward to demonstrate such recognition through this  national symposium.

This two-day programme at IIC, Delhi will feature digital presentation, quiz competition and exhibition on pre-independence movements and Paika rebellion.

