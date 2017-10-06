Australian all-rounder John Hasting quits Tests, ODIs

Australian fast bowler John Hastings on Friday announced his retirement from Tests, ODIs and domestic cricket.

The 31-year-old all-rounder cricketer, whose cricket career has often been hit by injuries, would now focus solely on T20s.

Hastings has picked up 42 wickets from 29 ODIs and 7 wickets from 9 T20Is.

Over a 10-year-long career, he played a total of 75 first-class matches taking 239 wickets and scoring 11 fifties to make 2,231 runs, whereas in 113 List A games, Hastings garnered 179 wickets and 1,260 runs.

In 2016, Hastings was announced as the world’s leading ODI fast bowler after picking up 29 wickets in 15 matches.

Comments

comments