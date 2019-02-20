Twitter explodes over Debashish Samantaray’s Viral Video

NF Bureau: BJD leader and Barabati-Cuttack MLA Debashish Samantaray has tendered an apology for manhandling the relative of Odia CRPF jawan Manoj Behera, who laid his life in Pulwama terror attack, saying the act was unintentional. He also added that he was not aware of the person’s identity.

Twitter did not take Debashish Samantaray’s shocking act and subsequent apology. He continues to draw flak on Social Media, as Twitterati demand his resignation as an MLA and urge CM Naveen Patnaik to sack him from the party.

Here’s how the Twitterati responded to Debashish Samantaray since yesterday:

Shocked beyond words! How can he get away with this? @Naveen_Odisha take action. Absolute power corrupts absolutely! all citizens should condemn such behavior. #democracyatstake #voicelesscitizens https://t.co/aUZyqNh0Kl — Dharitri Patnaik (@dharitri) February 19, 2019

Viral Video: #Odisha MLA Debashish Samantaray draws flak for manhandling a relative of Veer Jawan Manoj Behera. https://t.co/cyAdp8mLKh — Nation First ✍️ Insight (@Nation1stNews) February 19, 2019

Debasish samantaray's behaviour is not sound & humanitarian as seen at funeral place of the Martyer . He is unfit for legistator. Mere apology cannot change his internal audacity .CMO & BJD should not take risk for such arrogant person . @CMO_Odisha @Naveen_Odisha — Minakhi Das.MA,M.Ed,Ph.D,LLB,Kovid(Hindi),CIC (@Minakhidas6) February 19, 2019

So this is true as per a Niali local. Along with Debasis Samntray 2 other BJD MLA Pramod Malik and Pratap Jena were also there.

Martyr’s uncle came between the MLAs and camera. And the MLA shoved him.

What a shameless creature. He came here for paying respect or publicity? pic.twitter.com/meyDzWXhNt — Sambit Nayak (@sambitlnt) February 19, 2019

The insensitivity and inhumanity with which BJD MLA Debashish Samantaray treats the kin of braveheart Manoj Behera who made supreme sacrifice for the nation will make any patriot's blood boil. This deep-rooted arrogance and feudalistic mindset is what BJD is all about. SHAMEFUL! pic.twitter.com/dlvoSSU4oD — Niranjan Patnaik (@NPatnaikOdisha) February 19, 2019

Watch the insensitive behaviour of Cuttack MLA Debashish Samantaray towards the relative of Jawan who was martyred in #PulwamaTerroistAttack in his last ritual session. Is this the way how he condemn for the lost lives !?! pic.twitter.com/Cvhq8DpRDQ — Mohammed Moquim (@iammdmoquim) February 18, 2019

@bjd_odisha if this video of our martyr is true then, m sorry it's disgusting to support you Mr Debasish Samantaray or BJD. Self examination of BJD entities is must.Hurt by @Naveen_Odisha selection of samantaray

M still a die hard fan of NP but m thinking over it agn. pic.twitter.com/QsRLNq1CDc — Ricky Ranjan Nayak (@Ricky_Nayak25) February 19, 2019

.@crpfindia @adgpi @rajnathsingh @nsitharaman @DefenceMinIndia this is how @bjd_odisha MLA honoured the martyred jawan by thrashing and manhandling his family members. We the people of #Odisha urge you restore our faith by bringing justice & sacking party president @Naveen_Odisha https://t.co/pc6S1hGdeR — Dabang Odia (@OdiaDabang) February 19, 2019

Shame !! Such People’s Representative Who Don’t Know How To Treat The Citizens . This is so disrespectful attitude of the MLA Of @bjd_odisha . @Naveen_Odisha @CMO_Odisha , You need to take action on this MLA. Shame! To have such a leader who doesn’t know how to treat people !! https://t.co/w6xdPChJGv — ଶାଶ୍ଵତ ଦେବଦତ୍ତ | SD (@pureodiasaswata) February 19, 2019

Take action against your moron MLA @Naveen_Odisha 😡 This is unacceptable @CMO_Odisha #PulwamaAttack https://t.co/XveBocwdQu — L Λ L I T (@justlalit) February 19, 2019

@Naveen_Odisha @bjd_odisha Sir this needs your intervention. This is power drunk behaviour at a tragedy time. Hope you will take action. https://t.co/ly0bpXAswA — Ashrumochan Tripathy (@ASHRUMOCHAN) February 19, 2019

Did @Naveen_Odisha as the leader of @bjd_odisha appolise before the martyred family and people of Odisha; for the uncivilized and inhuman deed of his MLA. https://t.co/dK4IVHBJJo — Rajesh Tripathy (@RajeshKTripathy) February 19, 2019

I was avoiding tweeting this yesterday because I could not being myself to believe that this is authentic.

This is the crass arrogance of @bjd_odisha leaders. This is the behavior that they bring to the last journey of a martyr. https://t.co/IkspRoceM0 — Pratyasha Rath (@pratyasharath) February 19, 2019

This is awful. This is not what BJD stood for when it was founded (& for more than a dozen yrs thereafter).

It was bcz its culture was morphing into this that i spoke out, was ostracised, & quit.

Glad i left, i cd'nt be part of something that openly humiliates martyrs' families🙏 https://t.co/1F10PULzve — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) February 19, 2019

This Goonda @debashish_mla is a habitual offender. He’s the henchman of @Naveen_Odisha, who once slapped senior BJD leader in front of NaPa. He’s involved in land grabbing &various other illegal activities. What else one should expect when Naveen Babu himself promotes such goons. https://t.co/S3wsvPd3Y9 — Rajesh Pattnaik ରାଜେଶ 🇮🇳 (@pattnaik_rp) February 19, 2019

Terrible and senseless act. Speaks volumes of his upbringing. The voice over says the person who was forced to sit was a relative of the deceased. Most unfortunate. https://t.co/pgYE9OjQgV — Ratnakar Panigrahi (@RatnakarOdisha) February 19, 2019

The MLA should apologise immediately. https://t.co/4MvDQ9hOTQ — Sagar Speaks ✍ (@SagarSpeaksNews) February 19, 2019

I'm sorry but this is even worse. No one deserves to be treated like this, irrespective of whether he is from the martyr's family or not, especially by an elected representative. This apology is flawed at so many levels. https://t.co/AkLaww5jEn — Tanaya Patnaik (@tanaya_p) February 19, 2019

All this was for publicity na? He manhandled the person because he came in between him and the camera na? Chalo, it was not in vain then. Plenty of publicity he is getting now, and plenty on the way I'm sure. https://t.co/JknGE5oZgy — Tanaya Patnaik (@tanaya_p) February 19, 2019

Manhandling someone who is not a relative of the Martyr is fine for him then???? What people are raising here is basic humanity and common sense not politics. — Madhusmita Panda (Mili) (@mili_madhusmita) February 19, 2019

What nonsense Is this? If he were not the relative of the martyr then He would have justified his actions? Desbashi Samntray the MLA has apologised . A kind of victory ✌️ @BaiyaReporter @confused_odia 😎 https://t.co/cGmRM3tYcs — NiharMohanty (@niharrmohanty) February 19, 2019

So to humiliate personal identity is a must!!

After doing you can say sorry..

Understood..@Naveen_Odisha @CMO_Odisha https://t.co/3DC4WF4VJs — Diptabhanu Satpathy (@DiptabhanuS) February 19, 2019

This is an elected MLA of @bjd_odisha from Odisha seen manhandling the dead crpf soldier's family when he stood up during photo opportunity. Best leader for idiots who keep voting for these scums. @odishatroll @AvedHDas @BJP4Odisha @INCOdisha @AAP4ODISHA @DashNistha pic.twitter.com/BvqYYfVFHx — kn0wthing- KALIA ପ୍ରେମୀ- ପ୍ରବୀନ ପତ୍ତନାୟକ୍ (@knothing4) February 18, 2019

You stood by in grief with the family but the family member blocked the flow of your grief to the camera so you shoved him down.#PunishDebashisSamantaray — ବାଘମାମୁ 🐅 (@bagha_mamu) February 19, 2019

After reading this well intentioned apology by Hon'ble, i remembered Ricky Ponting had " clearly requested " Sharad Pawar to " move aside " , during that famous presentation ceremony. Off course, both events are unrelated. https://t.co/Na1SSH5GHs — Ansuman Rath 🇮🇳 (@_AnsumanRath) February 19, 2019