Viral Video: Odisha MLA accused of manhandling Veer Jawan’s Relative

TNI Bureau: A video showing Barabati-Cuttack MLA Debashish Samantaray manhandling a relative of Odia CRPF jawan Manoj Behera, who laid his life in Pulwama terror attack, has gone viral on Social Media. The video captured by Kanak News TV channel during the LIVE telecast of Manoj Behera’s funeral, has sent shock wave across the state.

As shown in the video, the incident took place while people were paying their last respects to the mortal remains of Manoj Behera before the last rites at his native village Ratanpur in Niali block of Cuttack district.